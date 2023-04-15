Grade 2 pupil chokes to death in Cadiz City

BACOLOD CITY – A Grade 2 pupil died at the Cadiz East Elementary School 2 after reportedly choking on food on Friday, April 14.

Cadiz City Mayor Salvador Escalante confirmed the incident, saying Escalante the city government has provided assistance to the family of the pupil.

A Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Cadiz incident report said that at about 9:30 a.m., the boy was taking his snacks during recess when he suddenly embraced his teacher and asked for help.

The teacher said the boy already had difficulty in breathing and was cyanotic or had bluish discoloration of the lips.

She tried to perform the Heimlich maneuver but was unsuccessful. A DepEd doctor found the boy pulseless, the report said.

The boy was rushed to a nearby emergency clinic, where efforts t revive him failed. He was declared dead at 10:02 a.m.

The school administration, in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development, will conduct a debriefing and psycho-social first aid to the affected learners and teachers, the report said.

A lecture on proper eating habits and food choices will also be conducted at the school, it added.

