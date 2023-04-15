P10M worth of projects await winner of Bohol Governor’s Cup 2023

By: Doris C. Bongcac - CDN Digital | April 15,2023 - 02:03 PM
Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado welcomes officials of the different localities participating in the first ever D-League Governor's Cup.

Bohol Governor Erico Aris Aumentado welcomes officials of the different localities participating in the first ever D-League Governor’s Cup. | Photo from FB page of Aris Aumentado

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Projects worth P10 million would be awarded to the overall champion of the first ever D-League Governor’s Cup in Bohol province.

The inter-LGU basketball tournament that is participated by Tagbilaran City and the 47 other towns in the province formally opened on Tuesday, April 11, the provincial government said in an advisory.

Aumentado said the second placer would get P7 million worth of projects while P4 million worth of projects would go to the third placer.

It was the first Governor’s Cup that was organized under the administration of Governor Aumentado who was elected to office in the May 2022 elections.

“Ang kalampusan niini, timaan sa pagkahiusa sa Pangagamhanang Probinsyal, sa atong matag lungsod ug sa atong nag-inusarang  syudad diha sa tumong paghatag og kahigayonan ngadto sa atong mga atleta paglambo sa natad sa sports,” Aumentado said.

(The success of this, (is) a testament of unity of the provincial government, of each town and one city with the aim to give opportunities to our athletes to grow in sports.)

The opening program on Tuesday was participated by the officials of the different LGUs in Bohol province together with 1st district. Rep. Edgar Chatto, 2nd district Rep. Vanvan Aumentado and 3rd district Rep.  Alexie Tutor.

TAGS: basketball, bohol, Governors' Cup
