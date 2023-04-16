PFL: Kaya polishes record ahead of Cebu showdown

Kaya-Iloilo regained the lead in the Philippines Football League ahead of its potential title decider with Dynamic Herb Cebu after defeating Azkals Development Team (ADT), 3-2 on Saturday at Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Top goalscorer Daizo Horikoshi produced a brace in the second half to break a halftime stalemate before Kaya denied ADT a chance to salvage a draw to take maximum points in its first match since March 20, which was against the same opponent.

The win came before Kaya travels to Talisay to face Cebu at Dynamic Herb Stadium on April 23.

Kaya climbed back on top with 45 points, two clear of Cebu. Both clubs have 18 matches this season.

ADT once again fell short of getting a result against Kaya to remain with 21 points in 16 games.

Jarvey Gayoso put Kaya ahead 18 minutes into the match but ADT immediately canceled the opener in the 21st on an equalizer by Andres Aldeguer.

The scoreline remained until the early moment of the second half when Horikoshi fired the go-ahead goal for Kaya.

Horikoshi would later extend his hold on the goalscoring lead to 13 when he doubled Kaya’s advantage to 3-1 in the 55th.

Cholo Bugas gave ADT a lifeline with a 69th-minute goal, but Kaya was able to hold and get the full three points.

