Twitch streamer Pokimane announces PH visit in June

CONSOLACION, Cebu – Pokimane is coming to the Philippines and we couldn’t contain our excitement!

Twitch’s most followed female streamer, Moroccan-Canadian Imane Anys, who is popularly known by her gamertag ‘Pokimane’, is set to visit the Philippines for a three-day convention in Manila this June 2-4, 2023.

This was announced on Sunday, April 16, through the streamer’s official Twitter account.

“see you soon, philippines! mahal kita!! (the only tagalog i know.. for now )”, Pokimane said in a tweet.

As early as March, Pokimane, also called as Poki by her followers, started dropping hints and asked via Twitter if she has Filipino followers.

“oh so we goin to the philippines tg or what? ,” read part of Poki’s reply to a co-streamer.

Everyone who uses Twitch may have seen the name ‘Pokimane.’ This is because of the various awards that she has garnered since she started streaming on the application.

Pokimane now has about 9.3 million followers, a massive increase from the 450, 000 followers that she had when she started to become popular in 2017. With her rise to the top, Pokimane has been a consistently followed streamer on the app.

Also in 2017, she received the ‘Best Twitch Streamer’ prize given by the Shorty Awards, an award-giving body specializing in digital streaming and social media content. / USJ-R Intern Jessa Ngojo

