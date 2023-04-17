Pagasa: Slim chance of another storm until end of April

MANILA, Philippines — There is a slim chance that another tropical cyclone or weather disturbance after Tropical depression Amang may form and enter the Philippine area of responsibility until the end of April, state weather bureau said on Monday, April 17, 2023.

“Base po sa pinakahuling datos, ngayong linggo maliit ang tiyansa o posibilidad na magkaroon tayo ng bagyo,” said Obet Badrina, weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

(Based on our latest data, there is a slim chance of a tropical cyclone developing this week.)

“Possible pong hanggang sa pagtatapos ng April, medyo maliit po ang tiyansa na magkaroon po tayo ng bagyo,” Badrina added.

(There is also a small chance of a tropical cyclone by the end of April.)

Pagasa previously said that only up to one tropical cyclone may hit the country this month.

READ: Pagasa: Zero to one storm may strike in April

Tropical Depression Amang became the first weather disturbance this year and affected parts of the country last week.

/bmjo

READ MORE: #AmangPH to bring cloudy skies, rains to Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP