Probe continues on pawnshop robbery in Argao 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Investigation is still ongoing to shed light on the daylight robbery that took place in a pawnshop in Argao town, southern Cebu last Saturday, April 15, 2023.

As of Monday, April 17, police in Argao said they have already secured several closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage near the establishment to help them trace the suspects’ identities.

“But as to their identities, our police continue to determine who they are. Investigation is still ongoing,” said Police Corporal Johnmar Cañonigo, desk officer of the Argao Police Station.

Around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday, robbers hit the Taloot, Argao branch of a well-known pawnshop. Robbers were able to get away with P38,000 in cash.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the robbery of the Argao pawnshop.

Based on initial findings from the police, witnesses claimed that they saw the one of the suspects wearing a black jacket, bonnet and helmet while committing the crime.

He brandished a gun and pointed it towards the teller when declaring ‘tulis,’ the local term for robbery.

According to one of the tellers, (name withheld for security reasons) the suspect demanded them to give him all the cash, amounting to P38,000.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene using a Honda Click motorcycle, and was last seen heading south.

Argao is a first-class municipality located approximately 88 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

