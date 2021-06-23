Police eye connection of 2 robbery incidents in southern Cebu

CEBU, Philippines — Police are looking closely into two robbery incidents that happened in a span of five days in the southern part of Cebu.

Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) Director Engelbert Soriano said the police in the towns of San Fernando and Toledo City, are still conducting a thorough investigation to identify the suspects of the robbery incidents including one which claimed the lives of a couple.

“Our investigators are still doing follow-up… Thorough investigation is being conducted to identify the suspects…,” said Soriano in a text message.

The most recent case was an alleged robbery incident in Toledo City, Tuesday evening, June 22, where at least 12 armed individuals reportedly took more than P200,000 worth of gadgets, pieces of jewelry, and cash from Christine Amodia.

Last week, June 18, a couple from Barangay Tubod in the town of Minglanilla was found dead inside their vehicle that was parked along the road in the mountain barangay of San Fernando.

Earlier, police have found out that the Sanchez couple – businessman Gavino, 49, and public school teacher, Arlene, 47 were in possession of P5 million cash when they went missing since Wednesday night, June 16. Two days later, they were found dead inside their vehicle.

When asked if there is a possibility that two robbery incidents were committed by the same group, Soriano said his men are still conducting follow-up investigations. /rcg