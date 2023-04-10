Aui Padawan rules Sugbu Bowling Shootout Tournament

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Former national-level champion Aui Padawan shined the brightest in last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Bowling Shootout Tournament held at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

Padawan finished his campaign with 835 pinfalls in the four-game series tournament which fielded in 18 keglers.

He averaged 208.75 pinfalls with remarkably zero handicap points to emerge as the champion in the competition, which also earned him a slot for SUGBU’s coveted “Bowler of the Month” tournament.

Padawan was one of the youth coaches of SUGBU. He was also one of Cebu’s best young bowlers after having been declared champion in 2017’s Bowlingplex Tenpin Association Sinulog National Open and the 16th Philippine Tenpin Bowling Association (PTBA)-Crown Pipes Open in Manila in 2018.

His best shot was in game three where he knocked 228 pins down. Trailing him at second is SUGBU monthly bowler and former shootout tournament champion Luke Bolongan.

Bolongan had 832 pinfalls, with 247 of it came in game three which served as his best round.

Rounding off the top three keglers in the tournament was Xyrra Cabusas who scored 777 total pinfalls. Cabusas had her best performance in the first game with 200 pinfalls.

On the other hand, the fourth to 10th placers were Maeng Viloria (768), Manny Bueno (754), Dory Enoveso (729), MJ Villa (728), Marvin Sevilla (725), Sal Bolongan (718), and Ted Convocar (711).

/dcb

