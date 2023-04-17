Ahong commends govt agencies responsible for arrest of South African drug trafficker, HVI

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan recognized three government agencies responsible for the recent arrest of a South African drug trafficker and a high value individual (HVI) and the confiscation of millions worth of suspect shabu.

Plaques of recognition were handed to the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Lapu-Lapu City and the Bureau of Customs Sub-Port of Mactan after the flag ceremony at the City Hall grounds on Monday morning, April 17.

“The teamwork, commitment, and strong sense of determination demonstrated in the execution of high-impact operation and arrest of high-value target merit distinction worthy of emulation by the rest of PNP workforce,” Chan said in a short message that he delivered during the gathering.

Chan commended PDEA and BOC Sub-Port of Mactan for the arrest of South African Pietro Aliquo shortly after he arrived at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) in February, with 17 kilograms of illegal drugs that were hidden in his luggage.

Internal Affairs Service V Joseph Theodore Atila received the plaque for PDEA Lapu-Lapu City while Port Collector Geraldo Campo accepted the commendation for the BOC Sub-Port of Mactan.

Chan also handed a plaque to LCPO led by Police Colonel Elmer Lim for the arrest of a high-value individual Pamela Legaspo, who is also three months pregnant, last April 8, in a buy-bust in Sitio Soong, Barangay Maribago.

Lapu-Lapu City police also recovered 3.1 kilograms of suspected shabu worth P21.080 million from the suspect’s possession.

Aside from giving commendations to the three government agencies, Garry Lao, executive director of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP), also recommended the release of cash incentives to them.

“The office firmly believes that giving of cash incentives and commendation to our law enforcers – the Philippine National Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency – will boost the morale and inspire them to work harder in implementing the city’s program against drugs,” Lao said in his letter to Chan.

