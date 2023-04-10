Pregnant woman nabbed in Lapu-Lapu City with P21M worth of ‘shabu’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Pamila Legaspo, 43, was jailed for theft while she was in Novaliches in Quezon City in 2010.

But she was released from detention after she posted bail.

On Saturday, April 8, she was arrested in Lapu-Lapu City. This time, for the possession of P21 million worth of suspected shabu.

A complaint for the violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act would soon be filed against Legaspo who is now at the detention facility of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LLCPO).

“LCPO will continue to intensify our operations against any illegal activity in Lapu-lapu City, giving relentless focus on high-value target individuals, in line with the program of our Regional Director Police Brigader General Anthony A. Aberin dubbed as Able, Active & Allied,” said Police Colonel Elmer Lim said, the LLCPO director.

In a report, LLCPO said that Legaspo who is now three months pregnant, was arrested in a buy-bust operation organized by the City Intelligence Unit (CIU) and City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) in Sitio Soong, Barangay Mactan, Lapu-Lapu City on Saturday.

Lapu-Lapu police confiscated 3,100 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P21,080,000 from the suspect.

They also confiscate from her possession a tea bag, where the suspected shabu were placed, together with a shoulder bag; paper bag; cellular phone; two identification cards; cash amounting to P1,500; and two bundles of boodle money.

According to the police, Legaspo was a native of Surigao del Sur. She would move a lot and would go where there are available opportunities.

The suspect, who is currently renting a place in a subdivision in Barangay Tipolo in Mandaue City, was considered a high-value individual by the police, whose name appears on their watchlist.

Legaspo was reportedly recruited to a cousin to help in the distribution of illegal drugs, especially in the bridged cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

