Gab Valenciano tuluyan nang nilisan ang Pinas, sa US na maninirahan: 'I'm back in LA for good...a new season, a new chapter, a new step...'

TULUYAN nang nilisan ng anak ni Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano na si Gab Valenciano at lumipad na patungong Amerika para doon na manirahan.

Nasa Los Angeles, California, USA na si Gab at handa nang makipagsapalaran sa bagong buhay na naghihintay sa kanya roon kasama ang ilang kapamilya at kamag-anak.

Nag-share ang talentadong musician sa kanyang Instagram account ng mga litrato na kuha sa airport kasama ang kanyang pinakamamahal na mga magulang na sina Gary at Angeli Pangilinan.

“A new season, a new chapter, a new step. Many years in the making and finally, here we are. I am back in LA for good and ready for what’s to come. My heart is full and overflowing with excitement and gratitude!!” ang simulang bahagi ng kanyang IG caption.

Kasunod nito, nagpasalamat si Gab sa lahat ng mga taong nakasama at nakatrabaho niya sa Pilipinas sa loob ng six years ng paninirahan niya rito.

“The past six years have been quite the journey. A lot of ups and downs and a whole lot of experiences that I believe have prepared me for this very moment.

“I am thankful for the people I’ve met and learned to love along the way. You all know who you are and I just want to say thank you and I love you, deeply. I wouldn’t be here if not for all of you.”

“Thank you to all my loved ones for all your prayers. Just like in 2013 when I studied abroad, this is a huge leap of faith forward yet again, but I am grateful I’m able to constantly jumpstart my life and reinvent myself with God and my family by my side. That’s all what matters.

“To God be all glory and praise in all I do. I dedicate this next phase to those who never gave up on me. I love you all! Here we go!!” paglalabahagi pa ni Gab.

Sa huli, ipinaliwanag naman ng singer at direktor kung bakit may tungkod at kailangang mag-wheelchair ang kanyang inang si Angeli.

“PS to those asking about my mom, she got into an accident a few days ago and needed stitches on her foot, hence the wheelchair and cane. But she is a trooper and travelled anyway!” mensahe pa ni Gab.

