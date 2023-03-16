Lapu-Lapu drug bust: ‘P5,000 delivery job’ lands 23-year-old woman in jail

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old woman would have to spend a long time in jail for a “P5,000 delivery job” involving more than P14 million worth of illegal drugs.

This was after she was caught with more than 2 kilos of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City on Thursday, March 16.

Chabelita Bantilan also known as “Badi” of Upper Greenbelt, Barangay Quiot Pardo in Cebu City was caught with the suspected shabu which had a market value of more than P14 million, said Police Colonel Elmer Lim, city director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO).

P14.2M of shabu seized

The authorities confiscated from Bantilan some 2,100 grams of illegal drugs, which had a market value P14,280,000.

They also confiscated from the suspect a backpack, a pouch, a motorcycle, and a cellular phone.

Bantilan, in an interview with reporters, said that she was only paid P5,000 to pick up the package from a mall in Tabunok, Talisay City, and deliver it to the place.

However, she admitted that she knew that the package contained illegal drugs.

She also said that she didn’t know the identity of the person who asked her to deliver the illegal drugs and to whom she would deliver it.

Bantillan was detained at the LCPO detention cell pending the filing of charges.

READ: 2 men yield 2 kilos of shabu in Cebu City buy-bust

Lapu-Lapu drug bust: Finding source

Police Colonel Lim, for his part, said that he would not discount the possibility that the illegal drugs came from the New Bilibid Prison.

“Mao ni naa ta’y intel report nga naay i-deliver. So mao ni siya nga atong na-identify,” Lim said.

(We have an intel report that something will be delivered. So she is the one that we identified.)

He said that Bantilan was considered as high-value Individual and was included in the monitored drug personality watchlist.

Lim also described Bantillan as a new player in the illegal drugs trade.

The LCPO chief also said that they would conduct a thorough investigation on the case.

READ: PDEA-7: 155 kilos of shabu seized in Cavite, Lapu-Lapu busts seen to reduce drug supply in CV

Meanwhile, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan expressed his gratitude to the police for the successful operation.

“Atong ipaabot atong kalipay, our congratulations to our Lapu-Lapu City Police Office headed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim for a job well done,” Chan said.

(We will send our happiness and our congratulations to our Lapu-Lapu City Police Office headed by Police Colonel Elmer Lim for a job well done.)

He also asked the police to investigate who is the source of the illegal drugs.

Chan also promised to give the police an incentive for their successful operation.

The Lapu-Lapu drug bust operation this morning, March 16, was conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the LCPO, in coordination with the City Intelligence Unit (CIU), and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

