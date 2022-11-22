Mandaue PWDs receive P3K financial assistance

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Mandaue City received their second tranche of financial assistance worth P3,000 on Tuesday, November 22.

Over 4,500 PWDs received the assistance that was distributed at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex.

Among those who received the assistance was the son of Andrea Pepito from Barangay Mantuyong.

Pepito said that she will use the money to purchase things that her son needs like milk and diapers among others.

Pepito’s 5-year-old son named Marcos was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. He is also undergoing occupational and physical therapy.

PWDs in the city have a yearly allowance of P6,000 divided into two tranches. The first tranche was distributed last April.

Dr. Michael Allan Pielago, head of the city’s Persons with Disability Affairs Office, said that those who applied this year would probably receive the assistance next year.

Pielago said that over a thousand PWDs were not able to receive assistance because they fail to comply with the requirements.

A few of the guidelines to be fully registered are that a recipient should be a resident of Mandaue City for at least five consecutive years and voted in the city for two elections. /rcg

