Bohol gas station robbery: One security guard dead, another wounded

TAGBILARAN CITY — A security escort of a gasoline collector was shot dead in a gas station in Barangay San Pascual, Ubay town, Bohol on Monday, April 17.

Ubay Police Station chief Capt. Romar Labasbas said two armed men alighted from a motorcycle and robbed the Sailor Oil gas station.

One of the robbers immediately approached Marlowe Jayoma Amparado, 29, the security escort of a gasoline collector, and shot him several times.

After shooting Amparado, the robber went to the gasoline station’s office and took the money amounting to about P350,000.

Amparado was rushed to Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay town but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

Another security guard identified as Pastor Troniba Jr. also sustained gunshot wounds and was recuperating at the hospital.

Labasbas said investigation is still ongoing to determine the identity of the perpetrators.

Investigators, he said, already secured footage of a surveillance camera near the establishment.

Bohol Provincial Police Office Director Col. Lorenzo Batuan said the crime was already planned by the perpetrators.

“They knew the movement of the victims,” he said.

Sailor Oil gas station has nine branches in Bohol owned by MBC Corporation.

