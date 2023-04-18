Around P20 million lost in Kinasang-an Pardo fire that raged for almost 2 hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P20 million in properties were burned down in a two-hour fire that hit a commercial establishment in Brgy. Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2023.

Firefighters responded to a fire alarm from a showroom of a popular foam manufacturer and furniture store at around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

READ: Fire breaks out in Kinasang-an Pardo, Cebu City

The fire raged for close to two hours, and they were only able to put the flames under control around 7:12 a.m. Fire officials declared a fire out at 7:16 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire.

According to Fire Officer (FO3) Emerson Arceo of the Cebu City Fire Office, the blaze reportedly started at the second floor of the property.

Since the building contained a lot of light materials, particularly foam and other bedroom-related furniture, the fire erupted and spread quickly, Arceo added.

In the meantime, investigators continue to determine the cause of the fire.

/bmjo

