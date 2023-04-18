Trojans eye win vs Camarines eagles in PCAP playoffs

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Toledo-Xignex Trojans will begin their playoff campaign in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Season First Conference on Wednesday against the Team Arriba Iriga City-Team Camarines Soaring Eagles.

The Trojans finished the elimination round as the third seed heading into the playoffs, while the Soaring Eagles grabbed the No. 6 spot.

The Trojans had an impressive campaign in the elimination round with 19 wins and nine losses along with 344 total points. At one point, the Trojans even held the top spot of the southern division standings, but ultimately settled for the third spot in the standings.

Meanwhile, Camarines has a 13-15 (win-loss) record with 307 points.

Fascinatingly, the Trojans and the Soaring Eagles faced each other last Saturday in the last remaining elimination round match. The Trojans emerged victorious 11.5-9.5.

“We encourage each members of the Team to keep studying and practicing so the Team’s chance to win against a strong opponent would increase,” said the Trojans co-owner Jeah Gacang.

“Rest assured, each player will give their best on the quarterfinals.”

The Trojans is comprised of International Master (IM) Kim Steven Yap, IM Rico Mascariñas, WIM Beverly Mendoza, Christopher Tubalado, Rommel Ganzon, NM Merben Roque, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, Ronald Ganzon, Allan Pason, and Richard Natividad.

Meanwhile, Camarines will rely on Chin Lim, Ruther Barredo, Virgenie Ruaya, NM Carlo Lorena, Recarte Tiauson, NM Ronald Llavanes, and NM Glenen Artuz.

The other playoff pairing in the southern division features top-ranked Negros Island Region Kingsmen versus the No. 8 seed Mindoro Tamaraws, while No. 2 seed Davao Chess Eagles vs. No. 7 Zamboanga Sultans.

Also, former PCAP champions and No. 4 seed Iloilo Kisela Knights squares off with No. 5 seed Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates.

RELATED STORIES

Trojans secure No. 3 spot after completing PCAP elims

Trojans eye win in next match to tighten grip on 3rd spot of PCAP online chess

Trojans suffer 2 successive setbacks, drop to 3rd in PCAP chess

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP