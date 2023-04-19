Pit-os fire displaces 55 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another fire erupted in Cebu City on Wednesday morning, April 19, that left over 50 residents homeless.

Firefighters responded to a fire that broke out in a residential area in Sitio Tabuk, Brgy. Pit-os around 8:32 a.m. on Wednesday.

The fire, which was raised to the first alarm, burned down a total of five houses, and damaged three others. It also displaced at least 13 families, or 55 individuals.

Damage was pegged at P375,000.

Firefighters raised the fire incident to first alarm due to the density of houses in the area. Fire under first alarm needed at least five firetrucks to respond.

A total of 16 firetrucks responded to the blaze in Brgy. Pit-os.

Fortunately, it took only approximately 14 minutes for firefighters to place the flames under control. By 9:01 a.m., they officially declared a fire out.

Based on initial findings, the flames originated from the house owned by a certain Rojie Cruz.

Fire investigators, in the meantime, said they continued to determine the real cause of the fire.

Since the dry season, or ‘summer’, began, fires have become more frequent here in Cebu City.

Between April 1 and April 18, the Cebu City Fire Office has already recorded at least 41 fire incidents, most of which were rubbish, grass and vehicular fires.

