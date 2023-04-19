‘Person who used drugs’ in Caubian found positive of drug use – Closap

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — One of the 27 persons who used drugs (PWUDs) from Barangay Caubian tested positive for using illegal drugs.

This was based on the one-time drug test examination facilitated by the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (CLOSAP).

Caubian is an islet barangay in Olango Island.

Garry Lao, CLOSAP executive director, said that these PWUDs had forged a commitment to disengage themselves from their illegal vices in exchange for a free reformation program of the city.

He said that they were now considered priority patients and would be part of the third batch of the Community-Based Drug Rehabilitation Program (CBDRP) to be undertaken by the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council.

The program will last for six months, wherein PWUDs will receive physical conditioning, spiritual guidance, and other activities aimed at helping them veer away from illegal drugs.

According to Lao, the PWUDs are considered a low risk of using illegal drugs, and they are qualified for CBDRP.

Lao said that if the PWUDs would be severely affected, then they would be recommended to a facility-based rehabilitation center.

Meanwhile, the one PWUD, who tested positive will be subject to house visitation by the police, who will monitor his status.

Last year, a total of 28 drug users in the barangay qualified and graduated from the (CBDRP) of the city.

