38 brgys, 1 town declared drug-cleared in Central Visayas



CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 38 barangays and one municipality in Central Visayas have been declared as drug-cleared on April 25 by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7).

This brings the overall total to 1,167 drug-cleared and 116 drug-free barangays to date, says Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7.

Among the recently drug-cleared barangays are Lusaran and Kinasang-an in Cebu City; Mandaue City Barangays Tabok, Casili, Opao, and Paknaan by the members of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program (ROCBDC) during a hybrid meeting on April 25, 2022.



Also, the municipality of Enrique Villanueva in Siquijor was also declared as drug-cleared, the first in the province of Siquijor.

Here is the list of other barangays declared as drug-cleared in Central Visayas as of April 25.

The 38 barangays declared as drug-cleared on April 25, 2022

BOHOL

Municipality of Dimiao

1. Sawang

2. Cadap-agan

Municipality of Candijay

3. Can-olin (minor documents for updating)

4. Panas (minor documents for updating)

5. Poblacion (minor documents for updating)

6. Luan (minor documents for updating)

Municipality of Mabini

7. Baybayon

Municipality of Balilihan

8. Datag Norte

9. Candasig

10. Cabad

11. Del Carmen Weste

CEBU

Municipality of Daanbantayan

12. Paypay

13. Bateria

14. Bakhawan

Municipality of Tuburan

15. Molobolo

16. Fortaleza

17. Libo

18. Mag-atubang

Municipality of Barili

19. Vito

20. Giloctog

21. Bagakay

Municipality of Samboan

22. Suba

23. Poblacion

City of Naga

24. Cabungahan

Municipality of Tabuelan

25. Dalid

Municipality of Consolacion

26. Cabangahan

NEGROS ORIENTAL

Municipality of Mabinay

27. Himocdungon

28. Manlingay

Municipality of Pamplona

29. Mangoto

30. Banawe

Municipality of Valencia

31. South Poblacion

LAPU-LAPU CITY

32. Suba Basbas

MANDAUE CITY

33. Tabok

34. Casili

35. Opao

36. Paknaan

CEBU CITY

37. Lusaran

38. Kinasang-an

According to Alcantara, the 38 barangays were assessed and passed the deliberation process and declared drug-cleared.

Alcantara also said that 25 drug-free and 17 drug-cleared barangays from Siquijor, 144 drug-cleared barangays from Cebu Province, and 27 drug-cleared from Negros Oriental that were previously declared by the ROCBDC officially retained their status.

Alcantara said that these 213 barangays were evaluated to have sustained their anti-illegal drug efforts which is a crucial step in preventing the re-emergence of illegal drug activities in their localities.

The retention was validated by PDEA and PNP through regular monitoring and intelligence workshops.

“Anti-illegal drug efforts in barangays declared as drug-cleared will not stop even when these barangays are declared as such because the Barangay Drug Clearing Program is a continuing process. Part of the program is sustainability, which aims to help make the barangays become drug-resistant and self-policing,” said Dir. Levi S. Ortiz, PDEA 7 Regional Director and Chairman of the ROCBDC.

Based on DDB Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021, a “drug-cleared barangay” is classified as previously affected, subjected to Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP), and declared cleared by the ROCBDC, while a “drug-free barangay” is an unaffected barangay (which has never been plagued or beset by any illegal drug activity) that has been vetted and confirmed by the ROCBDC.

BDCP is a holistic anti-illegal drug strategy aimed at reducing the drug affectation in the country by taking away drugs from the people, protecting the people from the lures of illegal drugs, and minimizing the impact of the drug problem in the community by integrating the support of duty bearers, local leaders, and other stakeholders.

READ: Mandaue has 4 more drug cleared barangays

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy