38 brgys, 1 town declared drug-cleared in Central Visayas
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 38 barangays and one municipality in Central Visayas have been declared as drug-cleared on April 25 by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA-7).
This brings the overall total to 1,167 drug-cleared and 116 drug-free barangays to date, says Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of PDEA-7.
Among the recently drug-cleared barangays are Lusaran and Kinasang-an in Cebu City; Mandaue City Barangays Tabok, Casili, Opao, and Paknaan by the members of the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing Program (ROCBDC) during a hybrid meeting on April 25, 2022.
Also, the municipality of Enrique Villanueva in Siquijor was also declared as drug-cleared, the first in the province of Siquijor.
Here is the list of other barangays declared as drug-cleared in Central Visayas as of April 25.
The 38 barangays declared as drug-cleared on April 25, 2022
BOHOL
Municipality of Dimiao
1. Sawang
2. Cadap-agan
Municipality of Candijay
3. Can-olin (minor documents for updating)
4. Panas (minor documents for updating)
5. Poblacion (minor documents for updating)
6. Luan (minor documents for updating)
Municipality of Mabini
7. Baybayon
Municipality of Balilihan
8. Datag Norte
9. Candasig
10. Cabad
11. Del Carmen Weste
CEBU
Municipality of Daanbantayan
12. Paypay
13. Bateria
14. Bakhawan
Municipality of Tuburan
15. Molobolo
16. Fortaleza
17. Libo
18. Mag-atubang
Municipality of Barili
19. Vito
20. Giloctog
21. Bagakay
Municipality of Samboan
22. Suba
23. Poblacion
City of Naga
24. Cabungahan
Municipality of Tabuelan
25. Dalid
Municipality of Consolacion
26. Cabangahan
NEGROS ORIENTAL
Municipality of Mabinay
27. Himocdungon
28. Manlingay
Municipality of Pamplona
29. Mangoto
30. Banawe
Municipality of Valencia
31. South Poblacion
LAPU-LAPU CITY
32. Suba Basbas
MANDAUE CITY
33. Tabok
34. Casili
35. Opao
36. Paknaan
CEBU CITY
37. Lusaran
38. Kinasang-an
According to Alcantara, the 38 barangays were assessed and passed the deliberation process and declared drug-cleared.
Alcantara also said that 25 drug-free and 17 drug-cleared barangays from Siquijor, 144 drug-cleared barangays from Cebu Province, and 27 drug-cleared from Negros Oriental that were previously declared by the ROCBDC officially retained their status.
Alcantara said that these 213 barangays were evaluated to have sustained their anti-illegal drug efforts which is a crucial step in preventing the re-emergence of illegal drug activities in their localities.
The retention was validated by PDEA and PNP through regular monitoring and intelligence workshops.
“Anti-illegal drug efforts in barangays declared as drug-cleared will not stop even when these barangays are declared as such because the Barangay Drug Clearing Program is a continuing process. Part of the program is sustainability, which aims to help make the barangays become drug-resistant and self-policing,” said Dir. Levi S. Ortiz, PDEA 7 Regional Director and Chairman of the ROCBDC.
Based on DDB Regulation No. 4, Series of 2021, a “drug-cleared barangay” is classified as previously affected, subjected to Barangay Drug Clearing Program (BDCP), and declared cleared by the ROCBDC, while a “drug-free barangay” is an unaffected barangay (which has never been plagued or beset by any illegal drug activity) that has been vetted and confirmed by the ROCBDC.
BDCP is a holistic anti-illegal drug strategy aimed at reducing the drug affectation in the country by taking away drugs from the people, protecting the people from the lures of illegal drugs, and minimizing the impact of the drug problem in the community by integrating the support of duty bearers, local leaders, and other stakeholders.
