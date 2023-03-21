High-value individual arrested in Mandaue buy-bust 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Over P720,000 worth of suspected shabu were confiscated by personnel of the Basak Police Station in Mandaue City in a buy-bust operation conducted in Sitio San Lorenzo, Barangay Jagobiao, here at about 10:56 p.m on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Arrested during the buy-bust operation was Jonard Nadal Cabando, a 35-year-old resident of Sawsawan, Barangay San Roque in Cebu City.

Seized from Cabando, who is considered by the police as a High Value Individual (HVI), was 106 grams of shabu with a street value of P720,800.

The operation was headed by Basak Police Station Chief Police Captain Emannuel Rabaya in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

MCPO Deputy City Director for Operations and Spokesperson Police Lieutenant Colonel Franc Rudolf Oriol said that Cabando was jobless and allegedly only sold drugs.

Oriol said that Cabando is selling and delivering drugs from Cebu City to the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, and other areas in the northern part of Cebu province.

He can allegedly dispose 100 grams to 500 grams of shabu in a week.

“Rest assured that there will be a follow-up operation on this because we believed that the arrested person has something to do with the distribution of illegal drugs in norther part of Cebu as well as in Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu,” said Oriol.

Cabando is currently detained at the Basak police Station while waiting for the filing of cases of violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 against him.

Meanwhile, 25 individuals engaged in tigbakay, or illegal cockfighting, were arrested by the police in Upper Tabik, Barangay Tabok, here on Sunday afternoon, March 19.

Oriol said that this was the largest number of arrested individuals in a single operation since the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stressed that cockfighting is prohibited in Mandaue City except during fiestas, given that there are proper permits.

He said, though, that the men arrested are expected to be released Tuesday or on Wednesday after they will be able to post bail.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Stray bullet kills habal-habal driver in Mandaue

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP