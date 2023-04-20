The hidden gems of Camotes: An island adventure

CAMOTES ISLAND, Philippines– Camotes is a group of islands in the northeastern side of mainland Cebu.

It is a popular tourist destination known for its pristine beaches, crystal-clear sea waters, and laid-back atmosphere.

If you’re planning to visit Camotes Islands for the first time, here’s a guide on what to expect and things to do there.

Getting There

The easiest way to get to Camotes Islands is by taking a ferry from Cebu City. There are several ferry companies that operate daily trips to Camotes Islands from Cebu City, and the travel time usually takes around two to three hours. One can also opt to take a bus or jeepney ride to Danao City, where there are also several ferry trips to Camotes.

Places to Stay

Camotes Islands offers a range of accommodations, from budget-friendly homestays to luxurious resorts. If you’re on a tight budget, you can opt to stay in one of the many guesthouses or homestays in the area. If you’re looking for a more luxurious experience, there are several resorts that offer top-notch amenities and facilities.

Things to Do

1. Visit the stunning beaches

Camotes Islands is known for its stunning beaches, and you definitely shouldn’t miss visiting them. Some of the must-visit beaches include Santiago Bay, Mangodlong Rock Beach, and Buho Rock Beach. All beaches in Camotes offer clear seawaters and white sand, perfect for your Instagram moments.

2. Explore the Caves

Camotes Islands is also known for its many caves, and exploring them can be a fun and exciting adventure. Some of the popular caves to visit include Timubo Cave, Bukilat Cave, and Paraiso Cave.

3. Visit Lake Danao

Lake Danao is a freshwater lake located in the heart of Camotes Islands. It is a popular spot for swimming, boating, and fishing. You can also take a walk along the lake’s shore and enjoy the stunning views of the surrounding mountains.

2. Try Local Cuisine

Camotes Islands offers a range of local delicacies that you should definitely try. Some of the popular dishes include kinilaw (raw fish marinated in vinegar and spices), lechon (roasted pig), and sa-ang (shellfish).

Camotes is a beautiful destination that offers a range of activities and attractions for all types of travelers. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or an adventurous island hopping tour, Camotes has something for everyone.

