Boxing community of Cebu mourns passing of ABAP president Ed Picson

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu boxing community mourns the untimely passing of one of the country’s sports icons, Edgar “Ed” Picson on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old Picson passed away last Wednesday after battling liver cancer.

Besides his renowned tenure as a broadcaster in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), Picson spent his latter years in sports in boxing.

He became a long-time president and secretary-general of the Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines (ABAP) and was known in Cebu for his projects focusing on the amateur boxing scene.

Boxing community grieves

For international boxing judge and businessman, Salven Lagumbay, he lost a friend whom he will miss badly.

“Ed Picson was an accomplished sports broadcaster for the PBA and many international events before he took the helm of the Philippine amateur boxing program (ABAP). He was well-loved by all who had the precious opportunity to work with him or know him through the years.,” said Lagumbay in a chat message to CDN Digital.

“On a personal level, Ed was a friend and was with him ringside in so many professional boxing events both here and abroad. I will sorely miss him, as well as the countless people he has known through the years. We all love him and may he rest in peace,”he further said.

Loss to PH sports

Meanwhile, former two-division world champion turned promoter, Gerry Peñalosa, said that Picson’s untimely passing was a huge loss since he contributed to helping Philippines sports.

“Sayang kaayo si Ed Picson, ang iyang vision og love sa sports dako kaayo tabang sa Philippine sports,” said Peñalosa.

(Ed Picson is a great loss [to Philippine sports], his vision and love for sports was a big help to Philippine sports.)

Also saddened by Picson’s passing is Edward Ligas, international boxing judge and the president of the Association of Philippine Professional Boxing Ring Officials (APPBRO).

“We are saddened by his untimely demise. He is an icon in Philippine Sports both in Basketball and Amateur Boxing. His contribution in amateur boxing is unmatched,” said Ligas.

Also, John Magat, a ring announcer and president of the Professional Boxing Officials of Central Visayas, also extended his sympathy.

“We lost a prominent figure in our country’s sports media. He left us a void in our hearts and industry. Rest in peace our dear, Ed Picson,” said Magat.

Shocked

In addition, veteran trainer and matchmaker Edito “ALA” Villamor was shocked upon learning the news on Wednesday.

“Na shock ko sa pagkahitabo ni sir Ed Picson nga nawala na siya sa aning kalibutana. Wala ko magdahom nga mahitabo ni sa iyaha nga unta daghan pa siya plans sa amateur boxing,” said Villamor.

(I was shocked to learn about what happened to sir Ed Picson that he is gone in this world. I never expected that that would happen to him because he has plans for amateur boxing.)

ABAP under Picson’ fold was busy, especially during the pandemic in keeping the amateur boxing program alive.

He helped Lorenzo “Chao” Sy, ABAP Region VII, to establish a training center here in Cebu City to discover potential Cebuano boxers.

