Heat index in Cebu reaches 38 degrees Celsius
Pagasa places Metro Cebu under extreme caution category
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The heat index in Metro Cebu reached 38 degrees Celsius as of 12 noon on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
Pagasa-Mactan categorizes this heat index under the extreme caution category, which means long and direct exposure under the sun may cause heat cramps, heat exhaustion, sunburn, rash, and potentially fatal heat strokes.
Keeping hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure, and donning light-colored clothing are a few strategies to beat the heat when the heat index is this high.
Heat index defined by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.
Moreover, Pagasa said the temperature for Metro Cebu and the rest of Cebu Province will range from 27 to 33 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Metro Cebu can also expect generally fair weather with chances of isolated rain showers this weekend. /rcg
