Mandaue City logs 7 residential fires so far this April

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City has recorded at least seven residential fires this month, the city’s fire department revealed.

Almost P1 million were the accumulated damage from the fires.

The same number of fire incidents were recorded in the same month last year. However, only five residential fires or fires that involved houses were recorded in 2022 while the rest involved vehicles.

As of the present, a total of 20 fire incidents were reported in Mandaue City this year.

MCFO Deputy Fire Marshall Senior Inspector Harley Glenn Galpo said that they have strengthened their measures to help avoid fire from happening, especially with the very hot weather.

“As of now alarming siya kay nakita nato sa atoang panahon karun sobra gyud kainit so taas ang risk sa fire incidents. Basically, ang palibot dry kaayo, so any source of spark siguro or mga unwanted carelessness dili nato malikayan makacreate siya og sunog,” said Galpo.

Galpo said that every day they conduct rekorida to different areas of the city reminding and informing residents of fire safety tips.

They also conduct regular fire safety inspections at different establishments in the city.

Fire brigades of the barangays were also being activated.

As of now, almost half of the city’s 27 barangays already have their own fire truck, said Galpo.

“Ginapush gyud namo na every barangay, naa gyuy penetrator fire truck since kahibaw gyud sila sa ila’ng area of responsibility, sila ang mahimo’ng first responders,” he said.

Galpo is reminding the public to be vigilant. Always unplug the appliances and gadgets when they are not in use and separate flammable materials.

He said that faulty electrical outlets and wires were the cause of most of the residential fire incidents in the city. /rcg

