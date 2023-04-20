Teves claims 2 high-ranking gov’t officials ordered threat to his life

MANILA, Philippines — Embattled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. claimed on Thursday that two powerful government officials have ordered to kill him.

This comes after Teves has repeatedly said that he would not go back to the Philippines to physically face the accusations hurled against him in connection with the Pamplona massacre and the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

“Mala-libel kasi ako kung sasabihin ko dito. Opisyal ng gobyerno, dalawa sila. Dalawa sila, mataas na opisyal,” said Teves on ANC’s Headstart when he was pressed to identify who is threatening his life.

(I might get hit with libel if I say it here. Government officials, two of them. Two of them, high officials.)

He did not specify if these government officials were elected or not, out of fear of facing a libel case. When asked if these officials are political rivals, Teves said they were not.

According to Teves, the unnamed officials made a mistake in directly giving the order to kill him, as he has connections to find out.

“Nung nag-order siya [to kill me] directly, doon siya nagkamali. Alam mo bakit? Nakalimutan nila na lahat naman ng tao, may kilala kahit saan. Walang usok na natatago. Nag-li-leak yung impormasyon,” he said.

(When they ordered [to kill me] directly, that’s where they made a mistake. You know why? They forgot that everyone knows someone. No smoke can be hidden. The information leaks).

Teves claims that the instructions to raid his house and allegedly plant evidence came directly from these officials.

“Huli ko lang nalaman na ang instruction pala is barilin ako diretso sa bahay ko, sabihin lang lumaban,” said Teves.

(I recently found out that the instruction is to shoot me straight inside my house and say that I just fought back.)

According to Teves, these officials want him dead because they want to monopolize the e-sabong business in their area.

However, Teves reiterated that he no longer owns such a business. The lawmaker claimed that the officials had a gambling business that failed and they are blaming him.

Despite multiple calls for him to come home, including President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. himself, Teves has refused to go back to the Philippines out of fear for his life.

