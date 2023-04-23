Atty. Eva Psychee Patalinjug: lawyer, mother, entrepreneur

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Prepping for beauty pageants is as challenging as prepping for the bar examinations.

But in the end, hard work and persistence paid off for Eva Psychee Patalinjug.

Now, Eva not only holds the title Bb. Pilipinas 2018 Grand International but also the title attorney.

The 29-year-old mother, entrepreneur, and director of Hiyas ng Pilipinas passed the recently concluded Bar 2022 Examinations, the result of years of perseverance, faith, and hard work.

“I did not expect anything. I just prayed really hard… And I really did my best. Nagtuon sad gyud ko (I really studied hard.),” Eva, who currently works at the legal division of a national government agency based in Cebu City, said in a sit-down interview with CDN Digital.

When the Supreme Court (SC) revealed the list of passers of the November 2022 Bar Examinations last April 14, she was at the Sta. Rita Church in Tabor Hills, Cebu City, as part of her plan to visit four churches that day.

The day she had dreaded had finally arrived, and after ‘bar-hopping’ the night before to ease her anxiety, she decided to spend the rest of the day with prayers.

Eva just arrived at the entrance of the Sta. Rita Church when a friend called her to tell her that she was among the over 3,000 barristers who passed in what a lot would consider one of the most difficult exams to take.

“My friend had a reputation for pranks so I said please stop joking,” Eva said in jest.

Her friend told her it was real and not a prank. When their conversation ended, her phone rang again and this time, it was from her mother who, she said, was crying and telling her daughter congratulations in between sobs.

“So my friend was not joking! I cried so hard gyud at that time… My mom was crying and oh my God I passed!” she said.

It has been Eva’s dream to become a doctor – if not a lawyer. In 2015, when she started joining beauty pageants locally and nationally, that ambition had never left her mind.

Like most aspiring lawyers, her journey into becoming one was not easy.

She competed in the 2018 edition of the Bb. Pilipinas, where she was crowned Bb. Pilipinas Grand International. At that time, she had already started her journey to become a lawyer.

Tougher than answering the Q&A

For the beauty queen, time management and intentionally making time for things that matter to her helped her achieve her goals amid the multiple roles she had.

And when she retired from joining beauty pageants, Eva, who is also a licensed nurse, channeled her focus and energy into ‘getting the bar.’

It was during class recitations that the former beauty queen first experienced how tough defending a case can be, especially during class recitations.

“It’s tougher than answering the Q&A!” Eva added in Cebuano.

Her weekdays involved shorter sleeping hours, burying her head in cases, books, and hours and hours of researching.

There were times when she wanted to give up, she said. But after letting go of a few tears, she would face the mirror and tell herself that she got this.

When she and her partner, Francis Lim, welcomed their firstborn, Frederick Evan, in 2020, Eva’s determination to accomplish her goal of becoming a lawyer only grew stronger.

“Everything I do and did, I do it for my son… As a new mom, I find strength and courage every time I look at my son, and I will do anything and everything for him,” she said.

Eva got her law degree from the University of San Carlos (USC) in 2022, the same year she took the bar examinations. On the first day, she said she finally understood why a lot would consider it one of the most difficult exams out there.

“The bar was hard and on the first day, I stared at the questions and said: This is really the bar exams,” she described.

Eva also saw how the number of barristers in the testing room had gradually dwindled as the month progressed. Despite the difficulties and challenges, she persevered.

Never rest on your laurels

“I told myself, I’m already here and there’s no more point in giving up. For me, it’s better to finish what I started than leave it hanging,” she explained.

Aside from her family, particularly her son, as sources of inspiration, Eva said that enjoying life, worry-free, and guilt-free helped her get through the month-long examinations.

Currently, Eva is looking forward to the oath-taking ceremony and roll signing as a newly minted attorney, and ultimately, fulfilling her childhood dream.

And here’s her message not only for aspiring lawyers but also for anyone who wants to achieve something in their lives.

“I always keep saying to never give up and never rest on your laurels. Even if you have achieved in your life a lot already, keep doing what you’re doing. There are a lot of opportunities that will open up for you. Keep moving forward and you can do it gyud,” Eva shared.

