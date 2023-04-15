University of Baguio graduate is first blind Bar exam passer

MANILA, Philippines — A University of Baguio law graduate defied expectations and became the first blind examinee to pass the Bar examination.

The university’s former School of Law dean and Narvacan, Ilocos Sur Mayor Pablito V. Sanidad Sr. said that his visually impaired student, Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling is one of the 3,992 who hurdled the 2022 Bar examination.

“Congratulations Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling!!! My blind student at the University of Baguio, School of Law, who against all the odds and despite being blind is now a Lawyer!” wrote Sanidad in a Facebook post.

According to the University of Baguio, Emocling is the first visually impaired student to pass the Bar exam.

“Congratulations to #UniversityOfBaguio alumnus, Anthony Mark Dulawan Emocling, for making history as the 1st visually-impaired examinee who successfully passed the 2022 Bar Examinations! Let’s give him our warmest applause!” said the university.

RELATED STORIES

University of San Carlos grad lands in top 6 of 2022 Bar Exams

2022 Bar exam ace: ‘I just wanted to pass, honestly’

Cebu’s Eva Patalinjug: From Bb. Pilipinas titleholder to lawyer

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP