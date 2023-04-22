Comelec Mandaue prepares for Barangay, SK elections

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines – The Comelec in Mandaue City continues to prepare for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Atty. Annafleur Gujilde, election officer of Comelec-Mandaue said that they now preparing the voters’ list.

“Hopefully soon makadawat nata og directive nga makaprint nata sa voter’s list kana’ng ipaskil gawas sa eskwelahan and at the same time kanang computerized voter’s list kung asa mopirma ang mga botante after sila mahatagn og balota, so mao na ang atoang gipaabot karun,” said Gujilde.

She said that they have yet to receive the election paraphernalia.

Gujilde said that the ballots for the first set of voters were already printed when the voter registration was not yet extended until January. Ballots of the remaining set of voters are now being printed at the Comelec main office in Manila.

At least 660 ballot boxes and precincts will be used for the barangay and SK elections scheduled on October 30.

Each precinct will cater to up to 800 registered voters.

Comelec Mandaue recorded around 238,000 registered voters, most of whom were 18 to 30 years old. Mandaue City’s registered voters during the national election were 235,000.

Moreover, Gujilde said that they have started listing the teachers who want to serve during the October 30 polls. Teachers who have relatives running for a position would likely be assigned to another barangay, she said.

Their training will be conducted weeks before the elections, she added. /rcg

