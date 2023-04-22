16 Cebu triathletes go for golds in Subic triathlon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Top Cebu triathletes under the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group-Go For Gold will vie in the 30th Subic Bay International Triathlon (SuBIT) at Subic Bay Freeport Zone this Sunday.

The international triathlon race will not only feature the country’s top triathletes but also other Asian champions in the Olympic distance race.

Leading the 16-man TLTG-Go For Gold contingent is two-time Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) silver medalist Andrew Kim Remolino and 31st SEA Games bronze medalist Raven Faith Alcoseba in the Elite category.

Both triathletes will also compete in next month’s 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Joining them in the elite category are Matthew Justine Hermosa, Nicole Marie Del Rosario, Renz Wynn Corbin, and Karen Andrea Manayon.

The rest of TLTG-Go For Gold’s delegates are Jacob Clint Lipura, Jacob Kennedy Lipura, John Michael Lalimos, Alex Niño Silverio, Cedei Abellana, Candace Marie Socito Youth, Fidel Victor Redillas, and Jacob Jacinto Tan.

The race features a 1.5 kilometers swim, a 40k bike, and a 10k run.

Also competing are SEA Games gold medalist Fernando Casares, 2019 SEA Games gold medalist John Chicano, multiple SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang, fellow national team member Gene Quiambao, Kira Ellis, Erika Burgos, Juan Baniqued, and Iñaki Lorbes.

They will go up against triathletes from Japan, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Korea.

The super sprint, sprint, mixed team relay, and age group categories were already held today with the results yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, the main event which is the Elite Standard, Sprint Elite, and Junior Sprint Elite will unfold tomorrow. /rcg

