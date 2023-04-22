194 from UC Webmasters to represent Cebu City in CVIRAA

CEBU CITY, Philippines—- The athletic director of the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, Jessica Honoridez, wishes good luck to 194 of her athletes who will represent the Cebu City Niños in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) that will kick off on Monday in Carcar City, south Cebu.

A huge number of the Niños’ secondary division athletes or a total of 104 athletes are from UC. They won medals in the recently concluded 30th Cebu City Olympics, which earned them a slot in the CVIRAA.

Meanwhile, around 90 athletes from UC will also compete in the elementary division.

Earlier this month, UC dominated the secondary division of the 30th Cebu City Olympics by bagging 96 gold medals, 42 silvers, and 21 bronzes in the week-long meet.

The bulk of UC’s athletes for the CVIRAA are gold medalists in swimming, athletics, taekwondo, gymnastics, arnis, table tennis, badminton, secondary girls volleyball, and other individual sports.

Cebu City, in total, has 545 athletes who will compete in CVIRAA.

“Akong message nila, just enjoy and have fun. I know naa jud pressure sa tagsa-tagsa nila, pero they have to enjoy the experience sa ilang opportunity makaduwa sa CVIRAA. Besides, ang mga athletes pud namo nag focus na jud daan para sa Palarong Pambansa, so confident ra ko sa ilahang performances inig duwa,” said Honoridez.

“So far nakita nako sa mga bata, excited sila, sa end sa mga coaches, motivated sila, ug sa ilang preparations pud.”

Honoridez, who was an international table tennis judge, will be CVIRAA’s tournament director in this sport.

“Excited sila sa duwa and it’s a good sign nga willing and prepared sila to compete. Once naa ang excitement, so they are confident. I know ang Cebu City jud ang focus karon sa tanan divisions,” said added.

Cebu City has been declared champion in the CVIRAA for 27 years now. And the Webmasters have been instrumental in its perennial success.

“Hopeful ko maka deliver sila [Webmasters] sa ilang performance kay ang preparations nila para na sa Palarong Pambansa. Ilang focus [karon] kay ang Palarong Pambansa. Makaingon jud ko nga maka contribute [sila] ug good numbers sa Cebu City sa CVIRAA. Maka deliver man gyud sila,” Honoridez concluded.

