CFC Gentle Giants battle Kaya FC in crucial PFL match Sunday in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The CFC Gentle Giants will host the Kaya FC Iloilo in Sunday’s ‘Visayas Clasico’ match at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

The war on the pitch is more than just a marquee match between two of the country’s top football clubs.

At stake in tomorrow’s much-anticipated fourth meeting of the two squads in the Philippines Football League (PFL) is the chance to represent the Philippines in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champion’s League.

The losers though can still represent the country in the AFC Asian Cup.

Also, at stake is the lead in the PFL standings with Kaya FC Iloilo slightly leading the Cebuanos with 45 points from 15 wins and three losses.

Host CFC is at second with 43 points from 13 wins, four draws, and one defeat.

Their match is scheduled for 3:00 PM tomorrow at CFC’s home turf at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties (SRP) here.

CFC or known as the Gentle Giants have defeated Kaya twice in their last two meetings. Their first match ended with Kaya winning 3-0 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium last August.

The Gentle Giants avenged their loss with a thrilling 3-2 victory last October in their first home match.

They proved their October victory was no fluke when they beat Kaya on the latter’s own turf at the Iloilo Sports Complex last February.

The match tomorrow will be the start of four home matches for CFC to cap off their elimination round campaign.

After Kaya, the CFC Gentle Giants will face the Stallion Laguna FC twice on May 21 and 24, and the Azkals Development Team on May 27. /rcg

