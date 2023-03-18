Saulog Festival to boost tourism recovery in Tagbilaran City, rest of Bohol – Mayor Yap

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The return of the Saulog Festival in Tagbilaran City this April is an added boost to the city government’s initiative to ensure the full recovery of its tourism industry, and that of the rest of Bohol, from the effects of COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism recovery also translates to economic recovery, said to Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap.

“Now that we are back to [holding] face to face activities, this is our avenue to promote the tourism industry of Bohol and our beloved city of Tagbilaran. So, we are inviting our guests from all over the world. Again we will now be celebrating Saulog Tagbilaran 2023, please visit us,” Yap said in an interview that was held after the formal launch of this year’s festival, which was held on Thursday, March 16, also in time for the 458th commemoration of the blood compact.

Yap said that to date, their tourism industry was already “nearing full recovery.”

International airport, seaport

While she did not have data with her to back her statement, Yap said that the international airport in the neighboring locality of Panglao town would accommodate over 16 flights per day to bring tourists in and out of Bohol province, where Tabliran City is the capital city.

“Ang atong pier sa Tagbilaran, ang atong seaport, halos kada oras naa na poy byahe,” Yap said.

(Our pier in Tagbilaran, our own seaport, there are also trips every hour.)

Dice Arcenal, head of the Tabilaran City Tourism Office, said that they were experiencing an 80 percent tourism recovery.

Most of their guests are Europeans, Koreans, and Japanese nationals.

“After the pandemic, ni kickoff na balik ang atong tourism, even diri sa Tagbilaran City. Maybe, it’s safe to say nga naa na sa mga 80 percent so far ang mga arrivals. Comparing sa kadtong pre-pandemic, naa na ta, nibalik na ta sa 80 percent ang mga tourists arrivals nato diri sa Tagbilaran,” Arcenal said.

(After the pandemic, tourism has again kicked off, even here in Tagbilaran City. Maybe, it’s safe to say that we are now 80 percent so far on our arrivals. Comparing this to the pre-pandemic, we are at, our tourist arrivals here in Tagbilaran have returned to 80 percent.)

Reminder to visitors

But while they welcome tourists, Arsenal is reminding all their visitors to observe strictly regulations against the spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Pork and pork products from neighboring islands will be confiscated upon entry at the port of Tagbilaran.

This is in accordance with an Executive Order that Governor Erico Aris Aumentado signed earlier to prevent the entry of the ASF into their island province.

“Likayan lang sa gyud ang pagdala og mga meat products pasulod, labi na mobakasyonay diri sa Tagbilaran, labi na sa Bohol mismo kay strikto gyud kaayo ta,” Arcenal said.

(We will just have to avoid bringing meat products in entering (Tagbilaran), especially those who are going on a vacation here in Tagbilaran, especially in Bohol because we are very strict on that.)

/dbs

