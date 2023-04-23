Rufa Mae Quinto gears up for return of ‘Booba’ after more than 20 years

“Booba” is making a comeback for a new generation of viewers, with Rufa Mae Quinto returning as the key protagonist in the movie that sealed her sex bomb status more than 20 years ago.

Quinto confirmed that another “Booba” film is in the works on her personal Instagram page on Friday, April 21, as she shared photos of herself lounging on the beach in a white swimsuit.

Known for her brand of sexiness and humor, Quinto has been given the moniker “Booba” owing to her buxom figure. Incidentally, the actress announced in May 2014 that she had decided to remove her silicone implants after the discovery of a benign growth in her breast.

“BOOBA is BACK,” she said. “Purity, clarity, beauty, sexy. #movie2023 #booba. After 23 years, I [revived] my Booba self into a new generation. New movie [emojis] abangan.”

The actress kept her lips sealed on the details of the upcoming film, although she hinted that it would be released in cinemas within the year.

Fellow celebrities Geneva Cruz, Kakai Bautista, and Donita Rose expressed their excitement for the movie, as seen in the comments of Quinto’s post.

Meanwhile, fans of the comedienne took to the comments section to share their joy over the popular character’s return to theaters.

The original film was released in January 2001, which also stars Gary Estrada, Ai-Ai delas Alas, and Gina Pareño.

“Booba” revolves around the titular character who is on the hunt for her jealous sister in Metro Manila after the latter ran away from home. The movie is directed and co-written by Joyce Bernal. EDV

