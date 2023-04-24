Charges filed in court against 4 arrested vandals — Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – At least four vandals were already arrested by the police in Lapu-Lapu City.

Charges for the violation of a city ordinance that prohibits vandalism have also been filed against the four arrested individuals that included the two minors, who were arrested on Saturday morning, according to Mayor Junard Chan.

If proven guilty in court, the four risk payment of a P3, 000 fine for the first offense. A fine of P4, 000 and P5, 000 will be imposed, upon, conviction by the court, for the second and third offenses.

However, Chan said, their anti-vandalism campaign would not end with the filing of complaints against the four arrested individuals.

The Lapu-Lapu City mayor said that they would continue to go after other vandals in the city.

Chan said he is beginning to receive information as to the identity of the other vandals here. And he intends to go after these individuals at all cost.

“Sakit kaayo sa akong dughan nga dunay tawo nga maghugaw-hugaw nga kita baw ta ug pagpanglimpyo ug pagpanindot sa atong siyudad,” the mayor said.

Chan said that his offer of cash reward amounting to P20, 000 for information that would lead to the arrest of these vandals, remain.

In fact, Chan said, a security guard who tipped the police on the activities of the two minors, who were arrested on Saturday, would get a share of his P20, 000 reward offer.

He would have to share the amount with the cops who arrested the two minors, the mayor said.

Moreover, Chan said, he plans to bring his anti-vandalism campaign to the 30 barangays here.

Chan said he wanted the barangays to especially help in preserving the murals made by the Mactan Art Guild (MAG) and are now found at the Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu police back Mayor Chan’s reward scheme vs vandals

Fines for violators of Anti-Vandalism Ordinance increased — Lapu-Lapu City councilor

Mayor Ahong Chan launches program against vandalism, garbage

Spanish-era bridge in Quezon damaged by vandals

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP