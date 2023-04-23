Mayor Chan offers P20,000 reward for arrest of vandals in Lapu-Lapu City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is offering a P20,000 reward to Oponganons who could provide information on the identities of vandals in their city.

Chan made his reward offer as he also shared vandalism photos that have affected the city government’s cleanliness and beautification initiatives.

“Sama sa akong gisulti, di gyud ko mosugot nga adunay mga indibidwal nga maghugaw2 sa atong syudad. Di ko gusto nga mabati ang impression sa mga turista kanato tungod sa ilang makita nga hugaw kaayu nga mga vandalism. Ako siguraduhon nga matapos na ning moang sayup nga binuhatan,” he said in an advisory that was posted on his official Facebook page.

(Just like I said, I will not allow any individual to dirty our city. I do not like to give tourists a bad impression of us because of what they dirty places due to vandalism. I will make sure that this wrongdoing will end.)

“Kung kinsa kadtong makahatag og impormasyon sa mga tag-iya niining mga vandal nga anaa sa mga photos, palihug sa pag-report sa opisina. Kung ang inyung mga impormasyon maoy makatabang sa pagdakop sa mga nagpaluyo niining mga vandal, makadawat kamo og tibuok nga P20,000 nga gikan sa akong personal nga kwarta,” Chan added.

(Anybody who can give information about those who vandalized those walls on the photos, please report to my office. If your information can help arrest those people who are behind these vandals, then you can receive P20,000 that will come from my own personal money.)

The Lapu-Lapu City mayor also encouraged Oponganons to take videos or share CCTV footage of vandalisms that they have witnessed and send these to his office starting on Monday, April 24.

On Saturday, April 22, Lapu-Lapu police collared two minors for vandalism. Chan said he would have the two turned over to the City Social Welfare and Services Office for appropriate action.

RELATED STORIES

Lapu police back Mayor Chan’s reward scheme vs vandals

Fines for violators of Anti-Vandalism Ordinance increased — Lapu-Lapu City councilor

Mayor Ahong Chan launches program against vandalism, garbage

Spanish-era bridge in Quezon damaged by vandals

/dbs

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP