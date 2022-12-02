Fines for violators of Anti-Vandalism Ordinance increased  — Lapu-Lapu City councilor

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council has amended their Anti-Vandalism Ordinance to impose higher fines against its violators.

This was confirmed by City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

The fines were increased to P3,000 for the first offense, P4,000 for the second offense, and P5,000 for the third offense.

These fines were previously P500 for the first offense, P1,000 for the second offense and P1,500 for the third offense.

The move was done after Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan observed that some wall murals that were painted by Mactan Artists Guild (MAG), were vandalized by still unkown individuals.

“Gawas nga atong gihatagan og dakong bili ang kahago sa atong mga artists sa ilang maanindot nga mga murals, ato sab kagustohan nga magpabilin ang kalimpyo sa atong syudad,” Chan said in a Facebook post.

(Aside from giving a big importance on the efforts of our artists to make beautiful murals, we also want that the cleanliness in the city will be maintained.)

By increasing the amount of fines, Chan said he hoped that this would discourage or deter individuals from doing such act.

“Kinahanglan gayud brasuhon ang mga badlungon sa katilingban kay di ko mosugot nga inyung hugaw-hugawan ang atong syudad nga gipaningkamotan gayud sa pagpalimpyo sa atong mga empleyado sa gobyerno o sa mga pribadong indibidwal,” he added.

(It is necessary to strictly control the bad elements of the community because I will not agree that you will dirty our city where our employees, the government and private individuals were working so hard to make clean.)

He also urged those who were responsible for vandalizing the wall murals in the city to showcase their talents, instead of destroying the artworks created by MAG artists.

RELATED STORIES

Mayor Chan wants ‘maximum penalty’ against vandals

Decals vandal in Lapu-Lapu identified

Group caught destroying Christmas decors in Cordova apologizes

Banksy showcases new mural in war-scarred Ukrainian town

/dbs