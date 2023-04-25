Lapu-Lapu’s candidate for Ms Universe PH seeks Oponganons support

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – Miss Universe Philippines candidate Claire Sanchez Inso paid a courtesy visit to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan on Monday, April 24.

During the visit, Inso formally asked for the city government’s support as she competes in the pageant’s coronation night scheduled on May 13 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Inso will represent Lapu-Lapu City on the national stage.

Oponganons may support her by downloading the Miss Universe App to cast their votes.

“To show your support you can download the Miss Universe App and find Miss Lapu-Lapu in the list of candidates and cast your votes,” Inso said.

The preliminary competition for Miss Universe Philippines is scheduled on May 10.

In a Facebook post, Mayor Chan urged all Oponganons to support Inso as she competes for the Miss Universe Philippines crown and give pride to their city.

“Dungan nato nga ipalanog ang atong makabungog nga suporta ug atong ipabati nga lahi ra gyud ang dugo ni Lapulapu ug lahi ra gyud ang mga Sugboanon,” Chan said.

RELATED STORIES

IN PHOTOS: Cebu’s Miss Universe PH bets sizzle in swimsuit challenge

Dianne Padillo, Cebu City’s bet for Miss Universe PH 2023, gets City Council’s support

/dcb