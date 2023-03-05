FACES OF CEBU: Clare Inso, 24, Miss Universe Philippines 2023 candidate

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Her physical condition didn’t stop Clare Inso to pursue her goal of joining the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

Inso is one of the 40 official candidates for Miss Universe Philippines, which is scheduled to be held late this year.

Inso will be representing Lapu-Lapu City in the prestigious competition.

Inso said she has scoliosis, an abnormal lateral curvature of the spine.

“Naa koy severe idiopathic scoliosis. Akong spine kay curve. Dili siya mailhan pero naka-S gyud akong spine,” Inso revealed.

(I have severe idiopathic scoliosis. My spine is curved. It’s not clear but my spine is formed like the letter S.)

However, Inso said that she already overcome her condition through pain management and therapy.

Inso, 24, is the youngest of six siblings.

She is originally from Cebu City but her parents owned a lot in Lapu-Lapu City and stayed there for several years. Her elder sister also moved to Sitio Sudtonggan in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, where she also stayed for several years. Inso is currently based in Manila since November 2022.

Inso graduated Bachelor of Arts in Sociology in 2022 at the University of San Carlos. She is currently taking up her master’s degree program in Anthropology at the same university.

During her college years, Inso said that she had been an advocate for mental health awareness, women’s grassroots in local communities, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, queer/questioning, asexual, and many other terms (LGBTQA+) rights.

LGBTQA+ rights advocacy

Inso is currently in a relationship with Chezka Carandang, a pilot and a vlogger from Bulacan.

“I use social media as a platform to be very open with my relationship. Surprisingly, so many people messaged me saying they look up to me or they enjoy my content because I’m very open about my relationship,” she said.

Inso added that she will push her advocacy on LGBTQA+ in the Miss Universe Philippines, hoping that she can raise awareness to fight discrimination and address the pressing issues that surround it.

“Akong Miss Universe journey ako siyang gi-dedicate sa akong family ug sa akoang supporters who always believed in me and also of course my partner nga supportive gyud kaayo sa akong career. So para ni nilang tanan ug sa tanang Cebuano nga akong i-represent for Miss Universe,” she said.

(My Miss Universe journey is dedicated to my family, my supporters who always believed in me, and also of course my partner who is very supportive of my career. So this is for all of them and for all Cebuanos who I will represent in the Miss Universe.)

