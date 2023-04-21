Cebu City’s heat index on Friday, April 21, under Extreme Caution Category

CEBU CITY, Philippines –The heat index in Cebu for Friday, April 21, 2023, is forecast to be between 37 to 39 degrees Celsius, or under the Extreme Caution Category, Pagasa Mactan said.

People in high risk groups are advised to avoid prolonged and direct exposure under the sun, and ensure proper ventilation and hydration to avoid possible heat disorders, including sunstroke, muscle cramps, and heat exhaustion.

This can be very overwhelming, especially for people with comorbidities and those who are not used to the heat and humidity.

Jhomer Eclarino, a weather specialist from Pagasa stationed in Mactan, Cebu, said the heat index in Cebu on Thursday, April 20, also reached 39 degrees Celsius. The highest heat index in Cebu on Thursday was logged at around 10 a.m.

Meanwhile, the highest heat index recorded in the country on Thursday was in Dagupan in Pangasinan at 43 degrees Celsius at around 2 p.m.

A heat index of this level is categorized by Pagasa under the Danger category, where heatstroke and sunstroke is likely.

Heat index is a measure indicating the level of discomfort the average person is thought to experience as a result of the combined effects of the temperature and humidity of the air.

