Butuan hits 48°C heat index two days in a row — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Butuan City, Agusan del Norte has the highest heat index for a second day in a row at 48°C, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Saturday.

The city had the same heat index on Friday, which was the highest in the country since March 1, said Pagasa.

Pagasa said that this heat index spells “danger”.

“Heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely, heat stroke is probable with continued exposure,” said Pagasa.

According to Pagasa’s forecast, the hottest heat index possible in the country on Sunday is 44°C in Pili, Camarines Sur.

Other areas in the “danger” range for Sunday are the following:

Catbalogan – 43°C

Butuan – 43°C

Tagbilaran – 44°C

Pagasa’s latest forecast, issued on Saturday afternoon, puts the highest anticipated heat index on Tuesday, April 25 at Catbalogan. It is forecast to have a whopping 56°C heat index, which is already “extreme danger.”

“Heat stroke is imminent,” said Pagasa of the highest category.

Across the country, hot and fair weather is expected to persist, with chances of localized thunderstorms, said Pagasa.

