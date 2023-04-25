Teachers’ group in Central Visayas seeks modular classes setup due to intense heat

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Association of Concerned Teachers in Central Visayas (ACT-7) has formally requested the Department of Education (DepEd) for immediate and uniform implementation of modular classes amid a very high heat index being experienced lately.

In a statement, ACT-7 said that their request was pursuant to the Department Order no. 037 s. 2022 entitled “Guidelines on the Cancellation or Suspension of Classes and Work in Schools in the Event of Natural Disasters, Power Outrages/Power Interruptions, and Other Calamities.”

This is to proactively provide temporary solutions to growing concerns of health-related problems and non-conducive learning and teaching environment due to high-temperature level.

“The Alliance of Concerned Teachers strongly urges the Department of Education Region VII to implement the requested setup as it is detrimental to the health and conduciveness of learning for both teachers and students. It is not true that Region VII is not affected by the increasing heat index,” ACT-7’s statement reads.

On Tuesday, a Mandaue school has opted for modular setup for the same reason.

The teachers’ group added that these cases should not be taken lightly and should be addressed by the agency with utmost urgency as the education sector’s main stakeholders are gravely affected.

ACT-7 also appealed to the agency to revert the opening of the school calendar to June to make it more adaptive to the weather situation in the country.

“Moreover, we challenge the DepEd Region VII to go outside their air-conditioned rooms and offices to see the real scenario of the education sector. We do not need unsolicited remarks but rather, responsible commitments, urgent, and steadfast actions upon the demands of the teachers and students,” it added.

A forecast of of Pagasa Mactan said that on Tuesday 10 a.m., the heat index was at 38 degrees Celsius, which is at extreme caution category.

