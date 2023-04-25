Beauty Gonzalez on her sexy Instagram photos: They’re my husband’s gift to me

Actress Beauty Gonzalez, who attended the 2023 Sundance Film Festival for her latest film “In My Mother’s Skin,” said she took the opportunity to make connections and build relationships with producers in the United States.

“I almost ran out of English words during the interviews,” she quipped. “It was an amazing experience. I had the chance to immerse and network myself. Hopefully, there will be a project coming up this year. Let’s see if I finally get to work abroad. To top it all, Amazon bought the movie recently. It will start streaming on Prime Video soon. This is aside from all the international film festivals that the movie is scheduled to participate in.”

Kenneth Dagatan’s “In My Mother’s Skin” premiered at Sundance’s “Midnight” section in January. It is a Philippine-Singaporean-Taiwanese coproduction.

Beauty said going to Sundance was never part of the preproduction deal she signed with the local producers. “The first reason I agreed to do the film was that it was set in Bacolod City in the old house where the classic movie ‘Oro Plata Mata’ was filmed. That place and the movie are both Filipino icons. To shoot there was something special, especially since I’m into Philippine contemporary arts.

“The moment I learned we would shoot there, I said ‘yes,’ even though I still didn’t know what the story was about. I love collecting antiques. In a way, I want to be the caretaker of our history,” said Beauty, who is married to art curator Norman Crisologo.

“It was really cold there,” said Beauty, recalling the time she was in Utah for the film fest. “I saw Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson. I also met a lot of producers. It was a great experience. I look forward to attending similar events in the future.”

Meanwhile, at a recent media gathering that launched Beauty as the brand ambassador of a cosmetic brand, the 31-year-old was asked to talk about a video on her Instagram account showing her looking so sexy in a one-piece swimsuit and high heels. Beauty claimed it was all her husband’s idea.

“He was the one who insisted that I come up with those sexy pictorials. He explained that he wanted to take photos of me at my most beautiful stage,” she pointed out. “This is actually the greatest gift a husband can give his wife. This is something I can look back to when I turn 50, for example. I don’t think I will be able to find a guy like him. I’m grateful to him.”

ALSO READ: ‘Flower’ ni Beauty Gonzalez nag-viral, asawang si Norman Crisologo na-shock: ‘What flower are you talking about?’

Trying comedy

Another thing Beauty said she’s thankful for was that she would soon be able to try her hand at comedy with Sen. Bong Revilla in the TV version of the comedy film, “Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis.”

“I will be giving a different flavor to it because I will play his Visayan wife. I honestly feel pressured because the movie was a hit in the 1990s that it even had a sequel. I’m also excited about the cast. It’s going to be a unique mix of actors. I get goosebumps just talking about this project,” said Beauty, who grew up in Dumaguete, Negros Oriental.

“I feel that this will be a hit show. We need something to make us laugh, to make us happy, because we’re already going through so much as a country. Also, I’m very proud to be able to represent Visayan women. My followers will be able to hear me talk in Bisaya here,” she added.

Beauty said she started preparing for the project by watching as many films of Bong she could get hold of. “I’ve seen those that he did with Maricel Soriano and Sunshine Cruz. I’ve also been watching a lot of videos on YouTube and TikTok that are Bisaya. I rarely have the chance to converse in it anymore. While we have Bisaya-speaking companions at home, my husband would sometimes get mad when he hears us talk in Bisaya because he wants to be able to understand what we’re saying,” she said.

Overwhelmed

Beauty said she expects to do some action scenes with Bong, as well. “I’m sure there will be sexy actresses on the set, too. ‘Di papatalo ang misis! Palaban ito! I’ve been working out consistently. I also started stalking my costars’ social media accounts to try to find out what they are like. I want them to feel important, knowing that I took effort to know each of them,” she said. The former “Pinoy Big Brother” finalist said she would sometimes feel overwhelmed by all the good things happening in relation to her acting career.

“I believe that good things happen to good people. If you’re careful not to step on anyone’s toes, if you’re honest, and if you’re sincere in helping other people, good things will be given to you as well,” she pointed out. “Once, I cried to my husband about this. He said, ‘Don’t be overly dramatic about it. They are really happening, just accept them and be grateful,” she recalled.

RELATED STORIES

Netizens commend Sarah Lahbati for flaunting her beach body, stretch marks

Local celebrity ‘hot mommas’ this summer 2022