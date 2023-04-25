HONOR unveils First Ever Experience Store in Cebu

Fans asked for it and HONOR is here to deliver!

Following the opening of the first store in Manila, the viral phone brand is now bringing its top-of-the-line devices closer to Cebuanos.

HONOR Philippines, the leading global provider of smartphones, celebrated the opening of the first-ever experience store in Visayas and the second in the Philippines at SM Consolacion Cebu on April 22, 2023.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by HONOR Philippines Vice President Stephen Cheng, Brand Manager Joepy Libo-on, and PR Manager Pao Oga with Rulls Business Development Manager for VisMin Angel Rosas, Group Executive Bea Sy, and SM City Consolacion Mall Manager Wamilda Estrella.

Eager fans were able to get a sneak peek at the wide range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops, and wearables on display at the store.

Drop by the HONOR store at SM Consolacion Upper Ground Cyberzone now to avail their limited edition ultimate smartphone.

The grand opening is another big milestone for the phone brand as interested buyers from Cebu can now experience the viral devices for themselves. Six months after their big comeback, HONOR is targeting to launch at least 100 experience stores in the whole country.

“Our promise is to expand further and cater to every Filipino. We want to grow, especially we want to grow in Cebu and be more visible nationwide. From smartphones, tablets, laptops, or wearable devices, we are now ready to bring gadgets with the top-of-the-line quality all over the Philippines,” Joepy Libo-on, Brand Marketing Manager, said in her opening speech.









And, there’s more! HONOR has one more treat for their Cebuano fans.

Due to popular demand, the Limited Edition HONOR X9a 5G in Midnight Black is now available.

A perfect fusion of substance and style, the first-ever premium budget phone offers best-in-class visuals and amazing performance in a size that fits perfectly in your pocket.

The HONOR X9a 5G sports the usual 120Hz Premium OLED Curved Display and a large 6.67-inch screen with an impressive 93% screen-to-body ratio. This ensures an immersive viewing experience for any type of content.

This sophisticated phone is the thinnest and lightest even with an ultra-large 5100mAh battery, giving it battery life that can last up to 2 days.

The HONOR X9a 5G is also perfect for capturing stunning photos videos with its incredible 64 megapixel super triple camera.

More than just about performance, the HONOR X9A 5G is popular for being extremely durable. To show this off, the brand prepared a drop-test and an apple-breaking contest, to prove how the phone stays working no matter what.

What are you waiting for? Hurry and get your very own HONOR phone now!

