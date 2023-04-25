All set for Battle of Mactan reenactment on April 27 – Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — It’s all set for the Battle of Mactan reenactment which is in line with the 502nd “Kadaugan sa Mactan” on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

“All systems go, wala nay kakulian. Ready na ang venue,” Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said.

Chan said that their performers are also 100 percent ready and were just polishing their acts or performances.

Earlier, Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan presented the lead performers for this year’s reenactment of the Battle of Mactan who were all local artists.

Jonel Espinosa Pepito, an internationally acclaimed eskrimador and the father of the Lapu-Lapu Arnis de Abanico, will play the role of Datu Lapulapu, said Rep. Cindi King-Chan of the lone district of Lapu-Lapu.

Pepito will have Henj Manlosa, a teacher, as his Reyna Bulakna.

The city government also chose Belgian-Filipino Kevin Lahousse, who is a resident of Barangay Pajo, to play the role of Ferdinand Magellan.

Chan also advised spectators to bring umbrellas and drinking water during the reenactment to prevent incidents of heatstroke due to high temperatures.

“We advise the spectators that they would bring umbrella and water para malikayan nato ang heatstroke kay kabaw ta karong panahona grabe kaayo ang kainit,” he added.

The city also installed tents at the Liberty Shrine, where the reenactment will take place so that spectators will not be directly exposed to the sun.

Among the expected guests that will witness this year’s reenactment of the battle of Mactan were Emmanuel Calairo, chairman of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP); and Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Maria Cristina Frasco.

Chan added that he is also expecting the undersecretaries of Frasco to attend.

The mayor also reminded Oponganons that April 27 of every year is already declared as a special non-working holiday in Lapu-Lapu City and a special working public holiday to the rest of the country.

This was based on Republic Act No. 11040 which was signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte on June 29, 2018. /rcg

