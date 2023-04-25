Still a Kapamilya: Enrique Gil set for acting comeback after exclusive contract with ABS-CBN

Enrique Gil has reaffirmed his loyalty to ABS-CBN as he inked an exclusive contract with the network after a three-year hiatus from showbiz.

Gil was welcomed back to ABS-CBN at a contract signing ceremony on Tuesday, April 25, as seen in a video uploaded by ABS-CBN PR’s official Instagram page.

The contract signing event was attended by the actor’s manager Ranvel Rufino, ABS-CBN’s president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, ABS-CBN’s COO of broadcast Cory Vidanes, ABS-CBN Film Productions Inc. head Kriz Gazmen, and Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal, among others.

The “Dolce Amor” star was also spotted cradling his dog Milllie during the event.

During the event, the actor said the production company has always been his “home” as he expressed his excitement about his “new path.”

“I feel amazing. I’m really excited to be coming back and starting a new path. I’m doing something I’ve never done before, so hopefully, you guys can watch out for that. To all the bosses here, you know this has always been my home and I am really, really glad to be back home,” he said.

“I am missing all these faces, it has been a long time. Thank you guys so much. I love you all and I am excited. Yeah, let’s do it,” he further added.

Gil has signed a two-year contract for an upcoming film and series, according to Rufino via an exclusive report from ABS-CBN News.

The actor is best known for his lead roles in the teleseryes “Mula sa Puso,” “Muling Buksan ang Puso,” “Princess and I,” “Forevermore,” “Dolce Amore,” and “Bagani,” as well as the films “Everyday I Love You,” “Alone Together,” and “My Ex and Whys,” among many others. In most of these projects, he was partnered with reel-and-real girlfriend Liza Soberano, who has already left ABS-CBN to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Soberano has since signed up under Careless, a management company owned by erstwhile Kapamilya actor James Reid.

