Liza Soberano shares sweet photos with boyfriend Enrique Gil

CEBU, Philippines — On-screen love team and real-life sweethearts Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil delighted fans and followers with sweet photos on Instagram.
Soberano posted some romantic sunset photos with Gil in Subic, Zambales, and captioned the photos, “You make my heart smile 🥰.”
“And you guys make me believe in Love..!” a fan wrote down the comment section.
“Ahhhhhhhh my forevermore,” another one said.
As of this writing, Soberano’s Instagram post gained over 650,000 reactions and 2,700 comments from netizens.
Soberano and Gil have been in a relationship for seven years. It was only in 2019 that the couple revealed that they were officially in a relationship since 2014.
They starred in ABS-CBN’s primetime series “Forevermore” in 2014.
