Liza Soberano hangs out with ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan, filmmaker in New York

Liza Soberano has been mum about her upcoming film projects, fans were sent abuzz again after she uploaded a photo of her interaction with “Crazy Rich Asians” author Kevin Kwan on Instagram, fueling speculations that she might be joining the movie sequel as a cast member.

Soberano met up with Kwan and U.S.-based filmmaker Diane Paragas in Dumbo, a neighborhood in Brooklyn, New York, as seen in a photo on her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 22.

“Lovely afternoon in Dumbo,” Liza wrote.

Liza Soberano (center) with Diane Paragas (left) and Kevin Kwan (right). Image: Instagram Story/@lizasoberano

Meanwhile, Paragas previously hinted that she’s working on something with Kwan earlier this year. The Filipino-American filmmaker is best known for her work in the movie “Yellow Rose.”

“Me and the great @kevinkwanbooks putting our two heads together over lunch! More to come,” Paragas said on Instagram.

Kwan, on the other hand, is best known for the famed “Crazy Rich Asians” book trilogy, where a film based on the hit novel was released in 2018. The cast includes Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, and Gemma Chan, among many others.

Earlier, Kwan announced that the Philippines may be the next location for the sequel. The film’s producer Lawrence Bender claimed that “[Kevin] wrote a script, and it’s like a love letter to the Philippines.”

Details of the film’s much-anticipated sequel is kept under wraps. The “Crazy Rich Asians” is said to revolve around the love story of Astrid Leong-Teo (Gemma Chan) and Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr).

Incidentally, Paragas is shooting the movie “Patron Saints of Nothing,” a movie that stars Filipino-American actor Jon Jon Briones, and which also reportedly cast Soberano.

