In light of Cebu melee, another exhibition with PBA players scheduled in Davao

Some of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) players caught taking part in a number of unsanctioned exhibition games are billed to participate in a similar event slated next week amid impending sanctions from the league.

Rain or Shine’s Beau Belga and Rey Nambatac, NorthPort’s Robert Bolick, and Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon are scheduled to face a group of former PBA cagers led by Rico Maierhofer, Jayjay Helterbrand, Marc Pingris and Mac Cardona in Davao City.

The May 6 game, still being promoted on the Facebook page of the event organizers, is being dubbed as the “PBA Davao Invasion.”

An art card of the exhibition also plugged Magnolia’s Calvin Abueva and Rain or Shine’s Andrei Caracut as among those who will play in the game.

It is unknown at press time if at least some got the green light from their teams to suit up in the game, but it comes at a bad time for those PBA cagers who recently participated in similar exhibitions despite league prohibitions.

Belga and NLEX’s JR Quiñahan are under hot water after they were among the main participants in a melee during an event pitting a Cebu-based team against a group of foreign streetballers in the town of Carmen.

Quiñahan, who was seen in social media posts trading blows with a foreign opponent, is facing severe punishment from the Road Warriors, who were only aware that the veteran big man was dealing with an injury. NLEX has made an inquiry with the PBA with regards to terminating the remainder of Quinahan’s contract that will run until the end of the year and is still worth around P3.36 million.

