Pagasa: Hot Thursday with possible rain showers down South

MANILA, Philippines – Hot weather is expected in most parts of the country although isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are more likely in Southern Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

“Generally— sa malaking bahagi ng ating bansa— mainit na panahon pa rin po ang mararanasan lalo na bandang tanghali hanggang hapon. Lumalaki ‘yung posibilidad ng mga isolated o pulo-pulong pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog, lalo na sa mga bahagi ng Visayas, Mindanao, at Southern Luzon kung saan nakakaapekto nga yung easterlies o yung hangin na nagmumula sa Karagatang Pasipiko,” said weather specialist Obet Badrina in Pagasa’s Thursday forecast.

(Large parts of the country will experience hot weather, especially from midday until the afternoon. Isolated rain showers, lightning, and thunder are more likely in the Visayas, Mindanao, and Southern Luzon where the effects of easterlies, or wind from the Pacific Ocean will prevail.)

Badrina added no has not low pressure areas has been spotted in and around the country’s immediate area of responsibility.

“Mukhang maliit pa ‘yung tsansang magkakabagyo pa tayo ngayong buwan ng Abril, maliban doon sa Bagyong Amang na nabuo ngayong buwan na ito,” he said.

(There is a slim chance of another storm this April, except for Typhoon Amang which formed earlier this month.)

The Visayas and Mindanao can also expect cloudy skies over the long weekend, according to the state weather bureau.

While no gale warning is in effect, Badrina still warned of possible rough sea conditions due to localized thunderstorms.

“Ligtas naman pong pumalaot ang mga maliliit ng sasakyang pandagat at maliliit na mga bangka, lalo na po ‘yung mga gustong mag island hopping sa iba’t ibang isla ng ating bansa. Maaari naman po itong gawin, pero mag-ingat lamang ‘pag may mga localized thunderstorms— posibleng lumakas yung alon ng ating karagatan,” he pointed out.

(It is safe for small vessels and fishing boats set sail, even those who wish to go island hopping. Watch out, however, for localized thunderstorms as they may cause strong waves.)

Forecast temperature range in key cities / areas on Thursday

Luzon

Metro Manila: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 17 to 24 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 22 to 31 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Visayas

Iloilo City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 27 to 32 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 27 to 33 degrees Celsius

Mindanao

Cagayan De Oro City: 26 to 32 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius

