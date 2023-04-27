Moalboal basketball: Crucial games to close out elimination round of Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate hoops

The 1st Mayor Inocentes Cabaron Inter-Collegiate Invitational Tournament in Moalboal town, southwestern Cebu will close out its elimination round today, April 27, 2023, with three teams in the running for the second finals slot of the cash-rich event.

The University of Cebu (UC) will close out its campaign and will have to go all out against a winless University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) in the first game at 6:30 a.m. and will need the help of the University of the Visayas (UV), which will face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) in the second game at 8:30 p.m at the municipal gym of Moalboal.

At 1-2 (win-loss), UC needs to beat USJ-R to finish at 2-2 and hopes UV will beat USPF so the Panthers will also finish at 2-2 along with idle Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), which played out its last elimination round match in its controversial 60-57 loss to UC last April 23.

WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Moalboal, Cebu

Should that happen, the quotient system will be used to determine the second finalist who will face UV for the title and the P200,000 top prize.

In the previous games, CITU beat USPF, 77-73, while the Panthers won over the Webmasters, 71-65.

However, there is no need for the quotient system should the Panthers beat UV in the last game as it means the Panthers and the Green Lancers will face off in the three-game battle for the tile. A USPF victory will also relegate UC and CIT-U to a rematch for third place, worth P100,000.

Game 1 of the finals will be on April 30, after the knockout battle for third place.

After the basketball tournament, Moalboal, which will be celebrating its fiesta on May 16, will hold a chess seminar, simul, and tournaments for kiddies and residents. It will also hold tournaments for arnis, dayon-dayon volleyball, and Mobile Legends.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Moalboal ‘basketbrawl’: Sanctions, bans imposed on those involved in UC-CIT-U melee

Basketbrawl in Cebu: Moalboal sports committee to enhance security measures following post-game fight

INQUIRER.net wants to hear from you! Take part in our reader survey and help us be better. Click on this image to answer.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP